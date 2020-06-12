Matthew NeSmith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 38th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 16th green, NeSmith suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put NeSmith at even for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, NeSmith hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 first. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 under for the round.