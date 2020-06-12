-
Matthew Fitzpatrick putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Matthew Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 221 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
