In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matt Wallace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 84th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Wallace got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wallace's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wallace had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green eighth, Wallace suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Wallace's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Wallace's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Wallace had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.