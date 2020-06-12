-
Matt Kuchar putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Matt Kuchar hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Matt Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Kuchar's tee shot went 163 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Kuchar's 77 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
