Strong putting brings Matt Jones an even-par round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his round tied for 23rd at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Matt Jones had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matt Jones to even for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Jones's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Jones had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
Jones hit his tee shot 287 yards to the fairway bunker on the 464-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Jones hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
