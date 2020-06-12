-
Mark Hubbard putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his round tied for 12th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Mark Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hubbard had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Hubbard's 170 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
