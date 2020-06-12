Marc Leishman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 91st at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Leishman's tee shot went 249 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Leishman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Leishman to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Leishman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Leishman to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Leishman had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Leishman hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Leishman hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Leishman to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Leishman's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.