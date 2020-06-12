In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Mackenzie Hughes hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hughes's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

Hughes his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 2 under for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Hughes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 10 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.