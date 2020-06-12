In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Glover's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Glover had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

Glover got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Glover chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Glover at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Glover hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Glover's 127 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.