-
-
Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Louis Oosthuizen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Louis Oosthuizen had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 first, Oosthuizen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.