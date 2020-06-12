-
Lanto Griffin shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 145th at 10 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.
At the 483-yard par-4 third, Griffin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Griffin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Griffin at 3 over for the round.
