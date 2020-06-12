-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 131st at 5 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 252 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lee's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Lee hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.
