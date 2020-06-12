-
7-over 77 by Kramer Hickok in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his round tied for 141st at 6 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Hickok got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 1 over for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hickok his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 81 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Hickok's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 5 over for the round.
