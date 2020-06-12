In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Tway hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round in 141st at 9 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 332 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Tway chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 3 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 441-yard par-4 18th, Tway chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 4 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Tway's tee shot went 224 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 6 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Tway's his second shot went 18 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Tway's 86 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 6 over for the round.