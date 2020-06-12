Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his round tied for 80th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Kevin Streelman had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Streelman's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Streelman's tee shot went 248 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streelman had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.