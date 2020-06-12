In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Na hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Na hit a tee shot 242 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Na's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Na's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Na's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Na had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.