Kevin Kisner putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Kevin Kisner's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Kisner hit a tee shot 241 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Kisner's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
