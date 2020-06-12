In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 48th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Mitchell hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Mitchell's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Mitchell's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Mitchell had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.