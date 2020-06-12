In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Keith Clearwater hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 over for the tournament. Clearwater finished his round tied for 147th at 15 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Clearwater hit his 103 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Clearwater to 1 under for the round.

Clearwater got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clearwater to even-par for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Clearwater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clearwater to 1 over for the round.

Clearwater his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clearwater to 2 over for the round.

Clearwater got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clearwater to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Clearwater had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Clearwater to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green eighth, Clearwater suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.

Clearwater got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clearwater to 7 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Clearwater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clearwater to 8 over for the round.

Clearwater got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clearwater to 9 over for the round.