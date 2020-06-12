-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 47th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Bradley's 73 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.