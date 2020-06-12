-
Justin Thomas putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas birdies No. 6 in Round 2 at Charles Schwab
Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his round in 6th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Justin Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Thomas had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to even for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Thomas's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 third, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Thomas had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
