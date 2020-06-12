In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Justin Rose hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Justin Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Rose's 134 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Rose got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rose to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Rose hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Rose had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.