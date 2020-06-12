In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Josh Teater hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Teater finished his round tied for 131st at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Teater got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Teater to 1 over for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Teater to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 first, Teater chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Teater to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Teater's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Teater chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Teater to even for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Teater hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Teater at 2 over for the round.