In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 2nd at 10 under with Rory McIlroy; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Spieth's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Spieth had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Spieth chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 6 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 under for the round.

Spieth tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spieth's 112 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 5 under for the round.