Jon Rahm shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm nearly jars it from 163 yards at Charles Schwab
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 82nd at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.
At the 389-yard par-4 second, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Rahm's 162 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.
Rahm got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
