John Senden shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
John Senden hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Senden finished his round tied for 68th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Senden had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Senden to 1 under for the round.
At the 483-yard par-4 third, Senden reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Senden at 2 under for the round.
On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Senden's tee shot went 234 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Senden's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
