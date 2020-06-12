Joel Dahmen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 12th at 7 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Dahmen's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.