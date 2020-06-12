In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Joaquin Niemann's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Joaquin Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Niemann hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Niemann's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Niemann's tee shot went 283 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 142 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.