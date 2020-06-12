Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 135th at 6 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Walker had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Walker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Walker at 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Walker's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Walker got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Walker to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Walker hit his next to the primary rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Walker had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Walker to 6 over for the round.