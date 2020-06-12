-
Jim Herman putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his round tied for 80th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Jim Herman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Jim Herman at 1 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Herman's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 4 under for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 under for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Herman's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
