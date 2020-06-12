-
Jim Furyk shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jim Furyk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 22nd at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 483-yard par-4 third, Furyk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Furyk to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Furyk hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Furyk to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Furyk hit his 130 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 12th, Furyk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.
