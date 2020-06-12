-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 49th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Vegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 over for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Vegas chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Vegas's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Vegas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Vegas at 4 over for the round.
