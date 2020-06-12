Jazz Janewattananond hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 10 under; Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Justin Thomas is in 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Janewattananond had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Janewattananond's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Janewattananond had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Janewattananond hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, Janewattananond missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.