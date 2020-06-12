In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jason Kokrak hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 35th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-5 first, Kokrak's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak tee shot went 244 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kokrak's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kokrak had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Kokrak got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kokrak to even for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kokrak at even-par for the round.