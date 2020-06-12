-
Jason Dufner shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Dufner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Dufner had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Dufner's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Dufner hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Dufner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
