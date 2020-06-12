-
Jason Day shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Jason Day hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 107th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to even for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.
