J.T. Poston shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Poston's 77 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Poston had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Poston hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Poston reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Poston at 4 under for the round.
