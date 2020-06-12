J.J. Henry hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Henry finished his round tied for 125th at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland, Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Henry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Henry hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Henry hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Henry's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Henry had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Henry's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.