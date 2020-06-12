-
Strong putting brings Ian Poulter an even-par round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
Ian Poulter hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Ian Poulter tee shot went 256 yards to the left rough and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ian Poulter to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poulter had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Poulter hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
