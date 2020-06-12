In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Henrik Norlander hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Norlander's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Norlander's tee shot went 163 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Norlander hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Norlander had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Norlander stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.