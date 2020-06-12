In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harry Higgs hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 13th at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 10 under; Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Harry Higgs's 151 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Higgs had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Higgs's 119 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Higgs chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Higgs had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Higgs's 156 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 6 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 5 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 47-foot putt saving par. This put Higgs at 5 under for the round.