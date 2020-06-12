-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Harris English in the second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harris English hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. English finished his round tied for 68th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 12th, Harris English's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, English hit a tee shot 238 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, English had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.
