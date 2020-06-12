In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Harold Varner III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his round in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Harold Varner III's 129 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to 2 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.

Varner III hit his tee at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Varner III had a 220 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Varner III's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Varner III had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.