In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Graeme McDowell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 70th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the par-5 first, McDowell chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, carding a par. This kept McDowell at even-par for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, McDowell's tee shot went 261 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 123 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 72 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, McDowell's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, McDowell had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, McDowell's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.