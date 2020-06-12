In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Gary Woodland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 7th at 8 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Woodland hit a tee shot 244 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Woodland's 193 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Woodland hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Woodland went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Woodland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Woodland at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Woodland had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.