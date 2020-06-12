Franklin Corpening hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Corpening finished his round tied for 142nd at 7 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Corpening got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Corpening to 1 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th, Corpening had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Corpening to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Corpening's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Corpening hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 first. This moved Corpening to 4 over for the round.

Corpening got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Corpening to 5 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Corpening had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Corpening to 6 over for the round.