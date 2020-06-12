-
Erik van Rooyen finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Erik van Rooyen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 106th at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, van Rooyen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, van Rooyen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Rooyen at even-par for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 387-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, van Rooyen's 137 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
