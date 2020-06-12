-
-
Emiliano Grillo finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
June 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 12, 2020
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 124th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth is in 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
Grillo got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Grillo had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Grillo to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.