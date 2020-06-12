Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 101st at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Frittelli had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli hit his tee at the green on the 247-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Frittelli's 143 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 16th green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 2 over for the round.