  • Dustin Johnson shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson birdies No. 14 at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.