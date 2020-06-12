Dustin Johnson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 101st at 2 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 11 under; Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Johnson's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.